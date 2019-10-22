European Parliament adopts plan to keep 2020 EU funding for UK in no-deal Brexit scenario

Share this: Facebook

UK researchers, students and farmers should continue to get EU support in the event of a no-deal Brexit, under provisions adopted by the European Parliament on October 22.

The European Parliament approved a measure to make sure that EU funds for 2020 are fully available if the UK leaves the European Union without a deal.

The draft regulation extends to 2020 the contingency plan approved by the European Parliament on April 17 2019, previously limited to 2019.

“The aim is to minimise any negative impact that the UK’s withdrawal may have on beneficiaries of EU funding and on the European Union budget in the case of a no-deal scenario,” the European Parliament said in a statement.

The measure includes programmes such as Horizon 2020, Erasmus+ and agriculture and regional policies.

The proposal would make it possible to continue payments to UK beneficiaries throughout 2020, provided the UK continues to pay its contributions and accepts the necessary controls and audits.

The draft recommendation by rapporteur Johan Van Overtveldt (ECR, BE), chairperson of the European Parliament’s committee on budgets, endorsing the approval of the proposal, was adopted with 543 votes in favour, 30 against, and 46 abstentions.

MEPs also voted on the period for granting simplified fishing authorisations for EU fishing vessels in United Kingdom waters and fishing operations of United Kingdom fishing vessels in European Union waters, now extended until December 31 2020.

The report by Chris Davies (Renew Europe, UK) was adopted with 574 votes in favour, 24 against and two abstentions.

An additional contingency measure, allowing member states directly impacted by Brexit to access financial support from the EU Solidarity Fund (now only meant for natural disasters), will be put to the vote on October 24, following an agreement in the Regional Development Committee earlier on Monday.

(Illustration: Tiocfaidh ár lá 1916/flickr.com)

