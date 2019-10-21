Bulgaria, Russia foreign ministers discuss energy, cultural ties

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva met her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on October 21 during a visit to Moscow, the first by a Bulgarian foreign minister to the Russian capital city since 2011.

The discussion between the two touched on a number of issues, including energy, cultural relations and tourism, with Lavrov telling reporters afterwards that Russia was satisfied with the “activisation of political dialogue” in 2019, which included a visit by Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev to Sofia and Bulgarian President Roumen Radev’s visit to the St. Petersburg economic forum, where he held talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The “common work to advance political dialogue” has resulted in strengthened trade and economic relations, Lavrov said.

(Photo: Russian foreign ministry)

