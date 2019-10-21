Plovdiv 2019 Foundation announces open call for cultural project proposals

Share this: Facebook

Plovdiv 2019 Foundation announced on October 21 an open call for project proposals in the cultural field over the coming two years, following the city’s holding of the European Capital of Culture title.

The foundation said that the call is aimed at “sustainable development of cultural initiatives and events in the city of Plovdiv, a continuation of the intensive cultural programme of ECoC 2019 and enabling the expansion of established partnerships and the validation and upgrading of the acquired and accumulated cultural capacity”.

The open call is “a natural extension of the main goals in the work of the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation, namely the creation of diverse cultural events, the long-term improvement of the cultural climate in Plovdiv, the achievement of positive change among its inhabitants, the development of communication between them and the expansion of the cultural perimeter of the city and the country through opening to the European and international scene,” the Foundation said.

This open call is valid for project implementation in 2020 – 2021 and is targeted at cultural organizations, independent curators and artists from Bulgaria and abroad.

The applicants can be both those who have already had a selected and implemented project in the main programme of Plovdiv – ECoC 2019 and who, through contemporary creative approaches, aim to offer upgrading and sustainability of projects and partnerships realized as well as new partners, who so far did not have an approved project proposal in the programme of Plovdiv ECoC 2019 and who would like to contribute with their ideas towards the implementation of the aims of the ECoC initiative.

The project proposals are divided into three categories and can foresee editions in each of the years or for both of them. Candidates with periodicals who only apply for one-year edition are not eligible to split the activities and costs of one event into two years:

Category 1: Applying for funding up to 450 000 leva, on year basis /for applicants who participate with a minimum of 60 per cent individual contribution/

Category 2: Applying for funding up to 70 000 leva, on year basis /for applicants who participate with a minimum of 50 per cent individual contribution/

Category 3: Applying for funding up to 10 000 leva, on year basis /for applicants who participate with a minimum of 30 per cent individual contribution/

The call is directed to suggestions for events presenting visual arts, theatre, dance, music, literature, cinema, public-space art, digital arts, design and architecture, education and capacity development.

The application period is from October 21 to November 30. Further details are available on the foundation’s website.

