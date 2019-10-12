Greek Orthodox Church recognises Ukrainian Orthodox Church as independent

Share this: Facebook

The governing body of the Greek Orthodox Church, its Holy Synod, took a formal decision on October 12 to recognise the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as autocephalous, resulting in a sharp reaction from the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The decision by the Greek Orthodox Church came about a year to the day of the decision by the Ecumenical Patriarchate to recognise the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as autocephalous, meaning independence of any other church in the Eastern Orthodox Christian communion.

The extraordinary convocation of the Hierarchy of the Holy Synod of the Hierarchy of the Church of Greece, chaired by the Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Hieronymos II, approved the request by the Ecumenical Patriarchate to grant autocephalous status to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

More than 80 bishops of the Orthodox Church of Greece reportedly voted in favour of the recommendation by Hieronymos by acclamation, while seven of the bishops called for the decision to be postponed.

(Photo: pixabay)

