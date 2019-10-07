Vetevendosje Movement wins largest share of votes in Kosovo parliamentary election

Share this: Facebook

The Vetevendosje Movement won the largest share of votes in the October 6 parliamentary elections in Kosovo, with a slight margin ahead of the Democratic League of Kosovo.

With 90 per cent of the vote counted by the State Election Commission, the Vetevendosje Movement got about 26 per cent of the vote, the LDK 25 per cent, the PDK 21 per cent, the AAK-PSD 11.6 per cent. The Serb list won the majority of votes in Serb-inhabited municipalities.

The Vetevendosje leader and candidate for prime minister, Albin Kurti, said that as of Monday he will start efforts to form the new government.

Kurti called the victory of the Vetevendosje movement historic.

“The Vetevendosje movement is the winner of these election. We saved the Republic from state capture. What happened today is an interference in our political scene for this drama to come to an end, thus saving the state from the politicians,” Kurti said.

