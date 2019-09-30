Unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2019 was 4% – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2019 was four per cent, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on September 30, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

The unemployment figure in Bulgaria in August represented about 134 000 people, according to Eurostat.

The unemployment percentage was the same as it had been in June and July 2019, while it was down from 5.2 per cent in August 2018, when it represented about 173 000 people, Eurostat said.

The EU statistics agency said that the drop in unemployment in Bulgaria, comparing August 2019 with August 2018, was among the largest in the EU.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2019 was 8.2 per cent, about 11 000 under-25s, down from 13 per cent in August 2018, about 13 000 young people.

(Photo: St Mattox/freeimages.com)

