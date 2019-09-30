Bulgaria to test civil defence sirens in several cities on October 1

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s civil defence siren and voice warning system is to be tested in Sofia and several other places on October 1 2019 at 11am, the Interior Ministry said.

Tests will take place at that time in Plovdiv, Varna, Bourgas, Kurdzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Rousse, Smolyan, Vratsa, Stara Zagora and Galubovo and in the settlements in the 30-kilometre zone around Kozloduy nuclear power station.

The training will also include integrated on-site alert systems at high-risk sites. The training will be carried out in order to check the technical state of the national system and to train the population, according to the Interior Ministry.

The National Early Warning System is tested twice a year on the first working day of April and October. The purpose is to check the technical state of the built-in siren system, increase the skills for activating the system and broadcast live information, as well as training the population to recognise the signals, the ministry said.

(Photo: Interior Ministry press centre)

