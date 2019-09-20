Bulgaria’s long weekend weather – sunny, but cool

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria heads into the second long weekend this month, from September 21 to 23, with a weather forecast that predicts mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer days, although night-time temperatures will remain in single digits.

September 22, a Sunday this year, is Bulgaria’s Independence Day, which means that the closest weekday becomes a non-working day. The long weekend, traditionally, results in increased traffic congestion on the country’s roads, especially in Sofia, where many residents take the opportunity for a break away from the capital city.

As on previous occasions, the country’s road infrastructure agency has put in place interdictions for heavy lorries, which have to stay off motorways on the afternoons of September 20 and September 23, in order to avoid making expected traffic congestion worse.

Additionally, the agency will allocate additional lanes to traffic out of the city at the start of the long weekend and increase the number of inbound lanes on Monday.

The weather over the long weekend is expected to be mainly sunny, with temperatures rising slightly from the recent cold spell. Daily highs will range from 17-22 degrees Celsius on September 21 to 22-27 degrees Celsius on September 23.

At night, expect chilly conditions, with temperatures ranging from 4C in Sofia and western Bulgaria (rising slightly to 7C by Monday), to 11-12C on the Black Sea coast.

Monday will bring some cloud cover ahead of another wet weather front, which is expected to bring rain throughout Bulgaria on September 24, the first day after the long weekend. Temperatures, however, are expected to remain largely unchanged, with Tuesday’s highs ranging from 19-20 degrees Celsius in western Bulgaria to 27-28 degrees Celsius in the south of the country.

Comments

comments