Bulgaria’s Agriculture Minister: More than 5M leva paid so far for support against ASF

More than five million leva (about 2.5 million euro) has been paid so far as financial support for the cleaning and decontamination of private holdings as a step against African Swine Fever (ASF), Bulgaria’s Agriculture Minister Dessislava Taneva said on September 16.

This covers just more than half of the affected farms, Taneva said.

“We are witnessing positive trends and an extremely reduced intensity with regard to the spread of African Swine Fever,” she said.

“From August 1 until today, only six new outbreaks have been discovered, of which only one was at an industrial farm,” Taneva said.

Work is currently underway to identify new biosecurity measures in the three categories of holdings in which pigs may be reared – personal farm, family farm and industrial farm.

All decisions will be explained in detail to the parties concerned, she said.

“What is the plus for the farmers in this? If there are epizootics, they would receive market compensation for the affected pigs.”

She said that 130 000 pigs had been affected by the ASF outbreak and the number of domestic pigs in Bulgaria was now down by 20 per cent.

