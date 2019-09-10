British Airways flights between London and Sofia cancelled on second day of pilots strike

September 10, 2019

British Airways flights between London Heathrow and Sofia Airport were cancelled on September 10, the second day of a two-day strike by pilots who are members of the BALPA union in a dispute over pay.

The cancelled flights were the 1.15pm flight to the Bulgarian capital city from London, and the 2.20pm flight to Heathrow.

The BALPA strike on September 9 and 10 has affected an estimated 1700 BA flights and affected about 195 000 passengers.

When it gave notice of the strike planned for September 9 and 10, BALPA also said that a strike was planned for September 17.

British Airways said on its website that it would contact passengers if their plans to fly on or around September 27 would be affected. The airline urged passengers to update their contact details via its website.

