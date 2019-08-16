Montenegro’s ban on smoking in restaurants and bars is in force

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Montenegro’s new Law on the Restriction of the Use of Tobacco Products entered into force on August 14, leaving coffee shop and restaurant owners dissatisfied with the new situation.

The law strictly prohibits the use of tobacco products indoors, except for casinos. Anyone who violates the provisions of the law will be fined up to 20 000 euro, said the Health Minister of Montenegro, Kenan Hrapović in an official statement published by the government of Montenegro.

The new law prohibits smoking in any room or area where food and drinks are served and consumed.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Zsuzsanna Kilian/sxc.hu)

Comments

comments