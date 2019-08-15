Israel’s new ambassador to Bulgaria presents credentials

Share this: Facebook

The new ambassador of the State of Israel to Bulgaria, Yoram Elron, has presented copies of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev.

At the meeting, both sides expressed confidence that the co-operation between Israel and Bulgaria is based on old historical ties, friendship and mutual respect. This basis will allow relations between the two countries to deepen further, the embassy said in a Facebook post.

“A partnership, but also a historical friendship, guarantees that the relationship between our two countries will continue in an extremely upward direction,” said Georgiev, who is also Bulgaria’s national co-ordinator for the fight against antisemitism.

Elron previously was Deputy Director General for Africa at Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Previous positions include ambassador to Cameroon (2000 and 2004), consul general to Quebec and the Maritime Provinces in Canada (2017-2011) and roving ambassador to Gabon, The Democratic Republic of Congo, The Republic of Congo and Madagascar (2011-2015) .

He has a master’s degree in political science from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

