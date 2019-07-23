Bulgaria, N Macedonia sign agreement on combating human trafficking

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia signed on July 23 a protocol on intergovernmental co-operation in combating trafficking in human beings, the Bulgarian government information service said.

For Bulgaria, the protocol was signed by the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of public order and security, Krassimir Karakachanov, and for North Macedonia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs Oliver Spasovski.

The protocol, signed at a ceremony in Ohrid, provides for the exchange of information and co-operation in assisting victims of trafficking.

