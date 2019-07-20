African Swine Fever: Bulgarian Food Safety Agency checks farmers’ markets

Share this: Facebook

An inspection in Sofia by officials from the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency and the Sofia municipal inspectorate made some of the sellers leave the market early, taking their goods with them, reports on July 20 said.

Checks of farmers’ markets are being carried out by the Food Safety Agency as one of the measures in response to the recent outbreak in Bulgaria of African Swine Fever.

The agency said on July 19 that it had imposed stricter measures regarding the supply of fresh pork and meat products containing pig meat at all registered agricultural markets in Bulgaria.

It said that it was applying all measures in accordance with current legislation.

The steps announced on July 19 are aimed at preventing and limiting the spread of the disease through the sale of pork and pig meat products of “unexplained origin”.

The agency would check all farmers’ markets on the days they are held, the agency said.

Where breaches of the rules were found, administrative measures and fines would be imposed, as provided for by law, the statement said.

(Photo: Andrew Martin/freeimages.com)

