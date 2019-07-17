New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria up 1.3% in January – June 2019

Share this: Facebook

The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria from January to June 2019 was 1.3 per cent higher than in January to June 2018, according to figures released on July 17 by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

In the first six months of 2019, there 18 323 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, compared with 18 082 in the first six months of 2018.

However, the month of June 2019 alone saw a decrease.

In June 2019, there were 3255 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, down from 3586 in June 2018, a decrease of 9.2 per cent.

In June 2019, new car registrations in the European Union fell by 7.8 per cent to 1 446 183 units, ACEA said.

To a large extent, this drop can be attributed to a negative calendar effect, the association said.

On average, June only counted 19 working days across the EU this year, compared to roughly 21 days in 2018.

As a result, the five major EU markets all posted declines, especially France (‐8.4 per cent) and Spain (‐8.3 per cent).

During the first half of 2019, demand for new passenger cars across the EU was down by 3.1 per cent compared to the same period last year, counting 8.2 million registrations in total.

With the exception of Germany (+0.5 per cent), each of the big EU markets recorded a slight decline so far in 2019, ACEA said.

