Cyprus Airways and Bulgaria Air enter into codeshare partnership

Cyprus Airways and Bulgaria Air have entered into a codeshare partnership, Cyprus Airways said on its website on June 27.

Cyprus Airways’ customers will be able to fly from Larnaca to Sofia through a codeshare agreement with Bulgaria Air. The agreement will allow Cyprus Airways to sell tickets under its own flight code between Larnaca and Sofia. Other routes will be added in the future. Similarly, Bulgaria Air will place its flight code on Cyprus Airways flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv.

“Our commitment to strengthening Cyprus Airways’ network is reinforced with the codeshare agreement with Bulgaria Air, allowing us to connect our passengers to popular destinations, like Sofia and soon to other destinations across Europe,” said Natalia Popova, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyprus Airways.

Cyprus Airways operates flights to Europe and the Middle East. All Cyprus Airways flights operate on Airbus A319 aircraft with a capacity of 144 Economy Class seats.

Bulgaria Air passengers can now take advantage of more and more frequent flights from Sofia to Tel Aviv and Beirut via Larnaca. This is made possible by the new agreement between Bulgaria Air and the airline, a subsidiary of the famous Russian air carrier S7, Cyprus Airways, Bulgaria Air said on its website.

“Along with direct flights from Bulgaria Air to Tel Aviv (every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) and Beirut (every Monday and Saturday), anyone can now get to the pearls of Israel and Lebanon and take a flight to Larnaca Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday,” Bulgaria Air said.

The new partnership between Bulgaria Air and Cyprus Airways is based on the conclusion of Interline and Codeshare contracts, working on the long-term expansion of co-operation with Larnaca passengers to fly to each of the destinations operated by Bulgaria Air with a convenient connection in Sofia at negotiated prices and conditions, the Bulgarian flag carrier said.

