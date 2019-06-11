Bulgaria’s exports in January-April 2019 up 9.5% on annual basis

Share this: Facebook

The total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria in January to April 2019 was 9.5 per cent higher than in January to April 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 11, citing preliminary figures.

In the period January – April 2019 the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 18 663.9 million leva, the NSI said.

In April 2019, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 4 496.7 million leva, an increase of 6.1 per cent compared with April 2018.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – April 2019 was 20 608.9 million leva (at CIF prices), 4.6 per cent more than January – April 2018.

(Photo: ephe drin/freeimages.com)

