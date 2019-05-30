Poll sees Bulgaria business climate improved in May 2019

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) found the business climate in Bulgaria in May 2019 improved in comparison with March, the second consecutive month the poll showed an improvement.

In March and February, the monthly polls had found the business climate in Bulgaria largely unchanged. In January, the business climate was seen as slightly improved compared with December.

The NSI said that in May 2019, the total business climate indicator improved by 1.3 percentage points compared with April, due to increases in the indicators for Bulgaria’s construction and retail trades.

In Bulgaria’s construction sector, the indicator was up by 6.9 percentage points, boosted by managers’ increased optimism about the business situation of their enterprises.

