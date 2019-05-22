Flood warning issued for parts of Bulgaria for May 23

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian weather forecasters have issued a flood warning for parts of the country for the evening of May 23 and the early hours of May 24.

The warning applies, in the Danube Basin, to the upper reaches of the Osum and Yantra rivers.

In the East Aegean Basin, the warning applies to the upper reaches of the Tundhza River, parts of the Maritsa River basin near the town of Purvomai, and the Gorna Arda River, in the region of Plovdivtsi, Elhovets, Rudozem and Madan).

In the West Aegean Basin, the warning applies to the upper reaches and middle reaches of the Mesta River and in the catchment area of the Pirinska Bistritsa River, a tributary of the Struma River.

The “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for May 23 for 10 districts in Bulgaria.

The districts are Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Plovdiv, Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Yambol, Sliven, Stara Zagora and Gabrovo. Weather forecasters said that heavy rain and thunderstorms were expected in these districts.

Overnight on May 21, torrential rain and hailstorms hit Bulgaria’s main Black Sea city Varna, damaging parts of a new road, and the accumulation of a large amount of water in a circular junction, with the inundation reported to have been caused by leaves clogging drainage ducts.

(Photo: Warwick Kay/freeimages.com)

