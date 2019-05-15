Bulgaria grants close to 300 000 leva for humanitarian aid for Syria and Yemen

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet agreed on May 15 to grant 293 375 leva (about 150 000 euro) in aid to assistant in dealing with the humanitarian crises in Syria and Yemen, the government information service said.

The funding will be provided through the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry’s budget for development and humanitarian aid, the statement said.

Of the funding, the largest share, 195 583 leva will be targeted to Syria and the region, where there are large numbers of Syrian refugees.

Yemen will receive aid of 97 792 leva.

The humanitarian assistance provided by the Bulgarian side is part of the international community’s efforts to support the region and improve the living conditions of the population. The funds will be used by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Activities and the World Food Program, the government statement.

This is not the first time that Bulgaria’s government has made such grants. In February 2018, the Cabinet granted 293 000 leva for humanitarian assistance in Syria and 97 000 leva for Yemen.

(Archive photo, of Syrian refugees in Harmanli in Bulgaria in 2013: UNHCR/ D Kashavelov)

