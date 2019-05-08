Kinomorphia Short Film Festival opens in Sofia on May 15

Share this: Facebook

The second Kinomorphia Short Film Festival is being held in Sofia from May 15 to 20.

“Over the course of five screenings at Vlaykova Cinema and Dom Na Kinoto we’ll be showcasing 32 films from 21 countries: a quality selection of short fiction, animation, documentary and experimental films,” the organisers said.

The mission of the festival is to provide a platform for new, independent, cutting-edge authors to showcase their work to an audience, looking for a film experience beyond the undaring visual entertainment. “We wish to build a community, devoted to film in all its variety.”

The festival will begin and conclude with two special screenings: “Her Story is Your Story” on May 15 at Vlaykova Cinema and “Focus: Italy”, which will close the festival on May 20.

All films have Bulgarian and English subtitles.

Tickets for May 15 at the Vlaykova Cinema are available from bilet.bg. Price online five leva, six leva at the door.

Tickets for May 16, 17, 18, 20 at Dom Na Kinoto (Cinema House) available from Dom Na Kinoto’s ticket system and at the door.

The regular ticket price is eight leva, and six leva for students and seniors.

More info available in the Facebook event pages here and here.

