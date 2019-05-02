Bulgarian government officials take part in March of the Living on YomHaShoah

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s National Co-ordinator against Antisemitism, Deputy Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, was among government officials to take part in the March of the Living from Auschwitz to Birkenau on May 2 2019.

The March of the Living takes place on YomHaShoah, Israel’s day of commemoration of the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust.

The International March of the Living is an annual educational programme, bringing individuals from around the world to Poland and Israel to study the history of the Holocaust and to examine the roots of prejudice, intolerance and hatred.

Since its inception in 1988, more than 260 000 alumni from 52 countries have marched down the same three-kilometre path leading from Auschwitz to Birkenau on Yom HaShoah as a tribute to all victims of the Holocaust.

The 2019 event was the first in which government officials were part of the Bulgarian delegation. Apart from Georgiev, the other officials were Dessislava Abrasheva, chief of the staff of the Minister of Justice, and the Interior Ministry’s Commissioner Zvezdelin Kolev, the contact officer for the security of the Jewish community in Bulgaria.

Other members of the Bulgarian delegation included Nikolay Galabov, head of the Negev Organisation of the Friends of Israel in Bulgaria and other representatives of the organisation, and of the Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria “Shalom”, as well as of Sofia Synagogue.

Comments

comments