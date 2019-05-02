DiscoverEU: New round of applications for 20 000 free travel passes for 18-year-olds opens on May 2

Share this: Facebook

A new round of applications for a total of 20 000 free travel passes opens to 18-year-old European Union citizens on May 2, as part of the DiscoverEU programme enabling young EU citizens to travel the continent.

To be eligible, applicants have to have been born between July 2 2000 inclusive and July 1 2001 inclusive.

Applicants also must have the nationality of one of the member states of the EU at the time of the award decision, and fill in their correct identity or passport number on the online application form.

“All you have to do is to participate in a quiz and answer a subsidiary question,” the DiscoverEU website said.

“If you are selected, you can travel for a period of a minimum one day and up to 30 days between August 1 2019 and January 31 2020.”

The current round of applications is open from May 2 at noon to May 16 2019 at noon, both times CEST.

Almost 30 000 young people were awarded travel passes in 2018, the European Commission said.

The Commission launched the initiative in June 2018 with an initial budget of 12 million euro. The budget for the year 2019 is 16 million euro.

The Commission has proposed to allocate 700 million euro to DiscoverEU under the future Erasmus programme as part of the EU’s next long-term budget, 2021 to 2027.

If the European Parliament and the Council agree to this proposal, 1.5 million more young people aged 18 will have the opportunity to travel in those years, the Commission said.

To apply to take part in the scheme, please visit the DiscoverEU website and click on the “apply now” button.

