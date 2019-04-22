Bulgaria’s Movement for Rights and Freedoms puts Peevski on European Parliament candidate list

Share this: Facebook

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms submitted its candidate list for the May 2019 European Parliament elections on April 22, with party leader Mustafa Karadayi heading the list and controversial figure Delyan Peevski second.

The MRF currently has four out of Bulgaria’s 17 seats in the European Parliament and polls suggest it will win the same number on May 26.

Peevski also was on the MRF list in the May 2014 European Parliament vote and was elected, but declined to take up his seat. Now in his fourth term as an MP, Peevski said at the time that the reason he had stood in the EP election was to restore his reputation.

