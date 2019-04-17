New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January-March 2019 slightly up on annual basis

Share this: Facebook

There were a total of 8419 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to March 2019, an increase of one per cent compared with the first three months of 2018, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on April 17.

In March 2019 alone, new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria added up to 3266, a decline of 1.4 per cent compared with March 2018, ACEA said.

The association said that in March 2019, the European passenger car market contracted by 3.9 per cent, falling from 1 792 880 units the year before to 1 722 442 last month.

Demand decreased in all major EU markets, ACEA said.

Italy posted the highest percentage drop (-9.6 per cent), followed by Spain (-4.3 per cent), the United Kingdom (-3.4 per cent), France (-2.3 per cent) and Germany (-0.5 per cent).

Three months into the year, demand for new cars in the European Union declined by 3.3 per cent, totalling 4 032 881 units.

In Germany, registrations remained almost flat (+0.2 per cent), while the other key markets performed worse than in the first quarter of 2018 − most notably Spain (-6.9 per cent) and Italy (-6.5 per cent), the association said.

