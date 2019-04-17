EC invites bids for scheme giving artists opportunities to work across EU

Share this: Facebook

On April 17, i-Portunus, a pilot project funded by the European Commission, launched the first of three calls for proposals which will allow artists to work in another EU country for a period of 15 to 85 days.

With a budget of a million euro, this project will support the mobility of about 500 artists to establish or improve collaborations and create new works, the Commission said.

The pilot covers two sectors: the performing arts (theatre, dance and circus) and the visual arts and is open to people residing in all countries participating in the Commission’s Creative Europe programme.

In 2020, the Commission will invest a further 1.5 million euro in similar trials.

The aim is to prepare for 2021 when mobility for artists and culture professionals is expected to be a permanent action under the new Creative Europe programme, the Commission said.

European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, said: “Enabling artists to work across national borders is very important. It gives a boost to their sectors and the EU economy, and it helps them contribute to and fully benefit from Europe’s diverse cultural ecosystems.

“The i-Portunus project can play a vital part in paving the way for EU support for artist mobility on a much greater scale.”

The first call will be open until May 15 at 6pm CET, the Commission said.

(Photo: John Nyberg/freeimages.com)

