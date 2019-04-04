Orthodox Easter 2019: N Macedonia bishop to go with Bulgarian delegation to Jerusalem to fetch ‘Holy Fire’

Share this: Facebook

A bishop from the “Macedonian Orthodox Church” will accompany a Bulgarian Orthodox Church delegation to Jerusalem at Easter 2019 to fetch the “Holy Fire”.

This emerged at a meeting between Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and Bulgarian Orthodox Church Stara Zagora Metropolitan Kiprian, who heads the church’s commission on relations with the church in North Macedonia.

The commission was formed after a request from the “Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric” for the Bulgarian Orthodox Church to be its mother church.

Formed in the former Yugoslavia’s Tito era, the “Macedonian Orthodox Church” is not recognised as autocephalous by the mainstream of Orthodox Christian churches.

(Photo: paukrus/flickr.com)

