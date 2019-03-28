Bulgarian railways: March 31 change to daylight saving will affect schedules of 29 trains

Share this: Facebook

The change to daylight savings time in the early morning of March 31 will affect the schedules of 29 trains, Bulgarian state railways BDZ said.

Summer daylight saving time starts in Bulgaria on March 31 2019 at 3am, when clocks must be adjusted forward one hour to 4am.

“With moving from winter to summer time, all trains travelling after 3am will generate virtually 60 minutes’ delay on the night of March 30 to March 31,” BDZ said.

It said that the change of the clocks would affect 11 fast trains (as they are called in Bulgaria, meaning a category lower than express trains), one international train, nine ordinary passenger trains and eight suburban trains.

Trains that would run according to adjusted timetables included the Sofia-Varna night train, via Gorna Oryahovitsa and Karlovo, the Plovdiv-Varna, Sofia-Plovdiv-Bourgas, Povelyanovo-Dobrich-Kardam trains, and the Mezdra-Vidin, Samuil-Silistra and Samuil-Rousse trains.

BDZ said that detailed information about the train timetables could be obtained at information desks and ticket offices at railway stations or from the national telephone number 0700 10 200.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

