Repairs to three bridges on Bulgaria’s Trakiya Motorway to begin on March 25

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Repairs to three bridges on the Trakiya Motorway are to begin on March 25, Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said.

The three are at points 13, 15 and 20 kilometres from Sofia.

The viaducts have not been overhauled since they were built more than 30 years ago, the agency said. The repairs were imperative, it said.

To reduce difficulties for motorists, at the end of the working week, on Fridays and Saturdays, there will be two lanes in the areas of the repair work in the direction of Plovdiv, while traffic towards Sofia will be restricted to a single lane. On Sundays and Monday mornings, there will be two lanes towards Sofia and one towards Plovdiv.

The Road Infrastructure Agency said that the repairs are scheduled to be completed before the start of Bulgaria’s peak tourist season.

(Photo: Anton Lefterov)

Comments

comments