European Council President Tusk welcomes push for Brexit extension, with a key condition

President of the European Council Donald Tusk said on March 20 that an extension of the Article 50 process is possible if the UK votes to approve the twice-rejected Brexit deal.
“I believe that a short extension will be possible. But it will be conditional on a positive on the withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons,” Tusk told a news conference.
“Although Brexit fatigue is increasingly visible and justified we can not give up seeking, until the very last moment, a positive solution.
“We have reacted with patience and goodwill to numerous turns of events and I am confident now we will not lack the patience and goodwill [at] this most critical point in this process.”
(Photo of Tusk: EC Audiovisual Service)