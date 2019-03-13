Exhibition of works by Bulgarian artist Vassil Ivanov opens in Sofia on March 14

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition of more than 90 works by Bulgarian artist Vassil Ivanov opens at the National Gallery – the Palace in Sofia on March 14 and continues until May 19 2019, the gallery said.

“Vassil Ivanov was an extraordinary artist who became a legend in his very lifetime. At a time of conformity, he made a significant contribution to the establishment of artistic freedom in Bulgaria. The innovation of his work is inseparable from his spiritual outlook,” exhibition curator Ivo Milev said in an article on the gallery’s website.

The exhibition emphasises the works from what he called his “cosmic cycle,” which have become Vassil Ivanov’s “calling card” in the history of visual arts.

His first exhibition of “cosmic” works in 1964 was banned directly by the Central Committee of the Bulgarian Communist Party, and the artist was forced to give up his seeking.

He was accused of having become the banner for an “indecent” group of young people and of carrying out religious practices disguised under the practice of yoga.

In spite of this, he managed to continue actively working and presenting his pieces to connoisseurs around the world. The New York encyclopedia of visual arts points to Vassil Ivanov as the creator of the trend of “cosmic graphics.”

Further details about the gallery, its address and opening hours, are available at its website.

