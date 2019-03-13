Bulgaria, North Macedonia to deepen co-operation on disaster response

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet has approved an agreement with the Republic of North Macedonia on co-operation on disaster response, the government information service in Sofia said on March 13.

The agreement was signed in Strumitsa on November 23 2017.

The document defines the general framework for cooperation in the field of prevention, preparedness and response to disasters, as well as the terms and conditions for the provision of voluntary assistance between the two countries in the event of a disaster on the territory of either of them.

(Photo: Rodolfo Belloli)

