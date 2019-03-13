Bulgaria, China plan ‘Global Partnership Centre’ in Sofia

Written by on March 13, 2019 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Bulgaria, China plan ‘Global Partnership Centre’ in Sofia

Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved on March 13 a memorandum of understanding with China that envisages the creation of a Global Partnership Centre in Sofia, the government information service said.

The Global Partnership Centre will be part of the 16+1 initiative involving China and countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

The centre will have various functions, including to co-ordinate and conduct research to contribute to the development of sustainable economic co-operation and partnership between 16 + 1 participants, the statement said.

It will organise training and consultancy activities and exchanges to promote co-operation in the fields of trade, investment and infrastructure.

The centre will assist the various actors in the “16 + 1” format in order to better understand the laws and regulations in China of the CEE and EU countries.

It will establish a network of contacts between institutions, trade and business associations, enterprises from CEE countries and China to facilitate business contacts and exchange of information, the Bulgarian government statement said.

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. Please click to support our advertisers!