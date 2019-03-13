Bulgaria, China plan ‘Global Partnership Centre’ in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved on March 13 a memorandum of understanding with China that envisages the creation of a Global Partnership Centre in Sofia, the government information service said.

The Global Partnership Centre will be part of the 16+1 initiative involving China and countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

The centre will have various functions, including to co-ordinate and conduct research to contribute to the development of sustainable economic co-operation and partnership between 16 + 1 participants, the statement said.

It will organise training and consultancy activities and exchanges to promote co-operation in the fields of trade, investment and infrastructure.

The centre will assist the various actors in the “16 + 1” format in order to better understand the laws and regulations in China of the CEE and EU countries.

It will establish a network of contacts between institutions, trade and business associations, enterprises from CEE countries and China to facilitate business contacts and exchange of information, the Bulgarian government statement said.

