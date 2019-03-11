Bulgarian military sends medics to Mali

Share this: Facebook

A new team of four Bulgarian military doctors is being deployed to Mali, the Ministry of Defence said on March 11.

This is the 20th time since 2013 that specialists from Bulgaria have been involved in the European Union’s training mission for security forces in Mali, the ministry said.

The new team will provide medical care to operations headquarters staff in Mali’s capital city Bamako.

Bulgarian military doctors have been involved in various humanitarian and peacekeeping missions abroad for more than a century, and have always received an excellent assessment of their performance, the ministry said.

“Besides the hot spots of the world, our military doctors are always ready to help the population and in peacetime – in the event of natural disasters, industrial accidents, terrorist acts,” the Defence Ministry statement said.

(Photo: mod.bg)

