Bulgaria Air signs code-sharing agreement with Air Italy

Air Italy and Bulgaria Air entered on February 28 into a code share partnership to offer customers enhanced connectivity between Bulgaria and eight major destinations in Italy, the airlines said.

Under the agreement, Air Italy’s “IG” code will be placed on Bulgaria Air flights between Milan Malpensa and Sofia, Varna and Bourgas, now on sale, with the first flights available from March 31.

At the same time, starting with the new summer IATA season, Bulgaria Air will put its “FB” code on Air Italy flights between Milan Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino, Naples, Olbia and Cagliari (Sardinia), Palermo and Catania (Sicily), and Lamezia Terme (Calabria).

Because of the interline commercial agreement, Bulgaria Air’s passengers will benefit from single tickets for travel between Bulgaria and Air Italy’s US, Canada and Africa destinations operated from Malpensa: Miami, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco (both from April), Toronto (from May), Cairo, Dakar, Accra and Lagos.

Air Italy Chief Operating Officer, Rossen Dimitrov, said: “”Our customers can now benefit from a new choice for connecting to Bulgaria via Milan Malpensa, from our seven key Italian destinations. Meanwhile, we are delighted to be welcoming Bulgaria Air’s passengers on board our new Air Italy flights from Milan Malpensa to Rome, Naples, Palermo, Catania, Lamezia Terme, Cagliari and Olbia.

“We are also very proud to be welcoming Bulgaria Air’s passengers travelling from Sofia, Varna and Bourgas on board our new Air Italy intercontinental flights from Milan Malpensa to the US and Canada as they will experience our extremely comfortable widebody long-haul Airbus A330-200 and our new Business and Economy Class on board services.”

Bulgaria Air chief executive Hristo Todorov said: “It is a great pleasure to announce the new codeshare agreement which is only a step towards Bulgaria Air’s goal to offer passengers the opportunity to travel intercontinentally and connect Bulgarians all over the world.

“Our urge is to continually expand our portfolio of destinations and we are very happy that we have found a partner such as Air Italy who had already proven to be a responsible, innovative and progressive air carrier,” Todorov said.

(Photo: Adam E Moreira)

