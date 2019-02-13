Official: Name ‘Republic of North Macedonia’ comes into force

Share this: Facebook

The name “Republic of North Macedonia” for the former Yugoslav republic has come into force officially, in compliance with the Prespa Agreement between Athens and Skopje that ended the decades-long dispute over the use of the name “Macedonia”.

Now, the country needs to make numerous changes starting with public signs, documents, licence plates, bank notes and other changes which need to reflect the new name.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must now inform the UN and other international organisations of the name change. The 130 countries which have recognised the country under its constitutional name will also be informed.

The government in Skopje has put up the country’s new name on its official webpage. According to vice minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrej Zernovski, several other changes are expected to be made in the coming days.

