Flights between Sofia and Brussels on February 13 cancelled because of strike in Belgium

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Flights between Sofia Airport and Brussels Charleroi scheduled for February 13 have been cancelled because of a 24-hour strike in Belgium.

The cancelled flights are Wizz Air to Brussels, which had been scheduled to depart at 11.35am, and the same airline’s flight to Sofia, which had been scheduled to arrive at 5.45pm; and Ryanair’s 8.35pm flight from Brussels to Sofia, and its 9pm flight from the Bulgarian capital to Brussels.

A notice on the website of Brussels Charleroi said that a 24-hour general strike in Belgium had begun at 10pm on February 12.

“From the information communicated by skeyes, we have learnt that the air navigation service provider is forced not to allow air traffic between Tuesday February 12 10 pm and Wednesday February 13 10 pm,” the airport said.

As a result, all passenger and cargo flight operated to and from Brussels Airport will be cancelled during this time frame, the statement said.

“Although the terminal remains open, we kindly ask our passengers not to come to the airport on Wednesday. Passengers whose flight is affected by the general strike are requested to contact their airline.”

In Belgium, some rail services also will be affected, among other services.

The strike was called by Belgium’s three main trade unions – the General Federation of Belgian Labour, the French Confederation of Christian Trade Unions and the General Confederation of Liberal Trade Unions of Belgium – over a wage dispute.

(Photo: brusselsairport.be)

Comments

comments