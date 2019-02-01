Greek Parliament to ratify Skopje’s Nato accession protocol next week

Share this: Facebook

The protocol of the admission of the former Yugoslav republic as “North Macedonia” to Nato will be introduced for ratification in the Greek Parliament next week, in order to formally complete the process agreed between Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev.

A government spokesperson told the media that the ratification of the protocol will follow a verbatim note to the Foreign Ministry of the neighbouring country to automatically implement the constitutional changes and the official name change to Republic of Northern Macedonia.

According to information, the protocol will be presented on Monday at the meeting of the Presidents of the House, in order to be ratified by the plenary on February 7, where an intense debate is expected, as New Democracy has declared that it will vote against it.

(Photo: Hellenic Parliament/ Aliki Eleftheriou)

