City of Sofia, two other districts in Bulgaria declare flu epidemic, closing schools

Schools in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia will be closed from January 28 to February 4 inclusive following the declaration of an influenza epidemic.

However, February 5 previously was declared a day off school, meaning that pupils in the Bulgarian capital will return to classes only on February 6.

The declaration follows similar ones in the district of Sofia, as distinct from the city, and more than half of the other districts in Bulgaria in the past two weeks.

On January 25, a flu epidemic was declared in the Blagoevgrad district, closing schools from January 28 to February 1 inclusive.

In the district of Kyustendil, schools will be closed from January 28 to February 1, it was announced on January 25.

In Sofia city, Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil, routine medical check-ups of women and children, planned non-emergency operations and other routine procedures are suspended for the duration of the declaration of the flu epidemic.

In the past two weeks, flu epidemics have been declare in Bulgaria’s districts of Bourgas, Varna, Vidin, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Pazardjik, Plovdiv, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Sofia region, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Shoumen, Yambol and on the territory of Lukovit municipality.

