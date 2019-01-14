Flu epidemic declared in Bulgaria’s Stara Zagora

Share this: Facebook

An influenza epidemic has been declared in Bulgaria’s district of Stara Zagora, the regional health inspectorate said on January 14.

The declaration takes effect as of January 15 and schools in Stara Zagora will be closed from January 16 to 18, the health inspectorate said.

There was an incidence of A H3N2 virus at a rate of 264.84 per 10 000 population, and all age groups were affected, the announcement said.

The declaration means that during the period declared, hospital visits will not be allowed and routine check-ups of women and children will be suspended.

The regional health inspectorate called on residents of the district to limit social contacts and avoid crowded places.

Doctors advised people with flu symptoms not to self-medicate, but to seek professional medical treatment. People who were ill should not go to work.

Bulgarian media reports on January 14 said that there were other cities with high rates of flu, meaning that epidemics also could be declared there. The cities are Silistra, Bourgas, Yambol and Pazardzhik.

Other cities with rising rates of flu are Sofia, Smolyan, Sliven and Plovdiv.

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, deputy head of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, said that the outbreaks of flu would peak by the end of January.

