Sting to play Sofia’s Arena Armeec on June 1 2019

Sting is bringing his My Songs tour to Sofia’s Arena Armeec on June 1 2019, his website and Sofia Music Enterprises announced on December 17.

“Sting: My Songs will be a rollicking, dynamic show focusing on the most beloved songs written by Sting and spanning the 16-time Grammy Award winner’s prolific career with The Police and as a solo artist,” his website said.

Fans can expect to hear “Englishman In New York”, “Fields Of Gold”, “Shape Of My Heart”, “Every Breath You Take”, “Roxanne”, “Message In A Bottle” and many more, with Sting accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble, the statement said.

Tickets go on sale starting on December 18 at all Eventim outlets, as well as online at www.eventim.bg. A Sting.com presale started on December 17 at 10am and continues to December 18 at 9:59am.

Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to access exclusive tickets in select markets by visiting www.sting.com.

