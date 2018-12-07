Bulgarian municipalities to receive 15 000 euro each in EU funding for wi-fi named

Share this: Facebook

Numerous municipalities in Bulgaria are among the 2800 in the EU named as approved for funding of 15 000 euro each to set up wi-fi hotspots in public places.

The list was announced on December 7 following a European Commission call for proposals that ran from November 7 to 9 2018.

The initiative has a total budget of 42 million euro.

The selected municipalities will be able to set up wi-fi hotspots in public spaces, such as town halls, libraries, museums, parks, squares and other places of public interest.

European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel welcomed the announcement: “Thanks to the first WiFi4EU call, 2800 municipalities will be able to give thousands of Europeans and visitors free internet access in public spaces across the EU, bringing connectivity closer to citizens in their day-to-day lives.

“Those municipalities are located in all corners of Europe. Improving connectivity in the EU is a key part of our Digital Single Market strategy, and WiFi4EU is another concrete step to make it a reality for everyone,” Gabriel said.

There will be three further calls for which municipalities that did not receive a voucher this time can apply. The second call will be launched at the beginning of 2019.

In total, about 8000 municipalities will be able to benefit from the scheme between now and 2020, the European Commission said.

The European Commission announced the winners of the first round in a 116-page document, listing the names of the municipalities neither by country, nor by alphabetical order, nor in any form of discernible logic. From this random list, The Sofia Globe extracted the names of the municipalities in Bulgaria (as listed by the EC in Cyrillic and Latin scripts), in the order in which they appear:

Братя Даскалови-Bratya Daskalovi

Вълчи дол-Valchi dol

Стамболово-Stambolovo

Антон-Anton

Чавдар-Chavdar

Лясковец-Lyaskovets

Панагюрище-Panagyurishte

Ветово-Vetovo

Попово-Popovo

Сандански-Sandanski

Каолиново-Kaolinovo

Струмяни-Strumyani

Сърница-Sarnitsa

Велико Търново-Veliko Tarnovo

Ботевград-Botevgrad

Сапарева баня-Sapareva banya

Гурково-Gurkovo

Гоце Делчев-Gotse Delchev

Завет-Zavet

Правец-Pravets

Мездра-Mezdra

Белене-Belene

Крумовград-Krumovgrad

Нови пазар-Novi pazar

Костинброд-Kostinbrod

Земен-Zemen

Смолян-Smolyan

Враца-Vratsa

Шабла-Shabla

Раковски-Rakovski

Перущица-Perushtitsa

Димово-Dimovo

Елин Пелин-Elin Pelin

Димитровград-Dimitrovgrad

Долна Митрополия-Dolna Mitropolia

Стамболийски-Stamboliyski

Ихтиман-Ihtiman

Велинград-Velingrad

Бяла Слатина-Byala Slatina

Айтос-Aytos

Пловдив-Plovdiv

Асеновград-Asenovgrad

Сатовча-Satovcha

Велики Преслав-Veliki Preslav

Върбица-Varbitsa

Ценово-Tsenovo

Шумен-Shumen

Мизия-Mizia

Павликени-Pavlikeni

Русе-Ruse

Перник-Pernik

Благоевград-Blagoevgrad

Аксаково-Aksakovo

Драгоман-Dragoman

Белово-Belovo

Лесичово-Lesichovo

Несебър-Nesebar

Хисаря-Hisarya

Пирдоп-Pirdop

Сливница-Slivnitsa

Момчилград-Momchilgrad

Гулянци-Gulyantsi

Банско-Bansko

Антоново-Antonovo

Раднево-Radnevo

Козлодуй-Kozloduy

Ардино-Ardino

Сливен-Sliven

Каспичан-Kaspichan

Варна-Varna

Генерал Тошево-General Toshevo

Монтана-Montana

Търговище-Targovishte

Долни Дъбник-Dolni Dabnik

Лом-Lom

Рудозем-Rudozem

Борово-Borovo

Марица-Maritsa

Севлиево-Sevlievo

Габрово-Gabrovo

Карнобат-Karnobat

Троян-Troyan

Елена-Elena

Кнежа-Knezha

Твърдица-Tvarditsa

Девин-Devin

Брезник-Breznik

Костенец-Kostenets

Златица-Zlatitsa

Стрелча-Strelcha

Минерални бани-Mineralni bani

Чипровци-Chiprovtsi

Алфатар-Alfatar

Садово-Sadovo

Рила-Rila

Опан-Opan

Каварна-Kavarna

Николаево-Nikolaevo

Две могили-Dve mogili

Левски-Levski

Ивайловград-Ivaylovgrad

Тутракан-Tutrakan

Руен-Ruen

Плевен-Pleven

Горна Малина-Gorna Malina

Тервел-Tervel

Априлци-Apriltsi

Сунгурларе-Sungurlare

Грамада-Gramada

Исперих-Isperih

Смядово-Smyadovo

Ружинци-Ruzhintsi

