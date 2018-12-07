Bulgarian municipalities to receive 15 000 euro each in EU funding for wi-fi named

Numerous municipalities in Bulgaria are among the 2800 in the EU named as approved for funding of 15 000 euro each to set up wi-fi hotspots in public places.
The list was announced on December 7 following a European Commission call for proposals that ran from November 7 to 9 2018.
The initiative has a total budget of 42 million euro.
The selected municipalities will be able to set up wi-fi hotspots in public spaces, such as town halls, libraries, museums, parks, squares and other places of public interest.
European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel welcomed the announcement: “Thanks to the first WiFi4EU call, 2800 municipalities will be able to give thousands of Europeans and visitors free internet access in public spaces across the EU, bringing connectivity closer to citizens in their day-to-day lives.
“Those municipalities are located in all corners of Europe. Improving connectivity in the EU is a key part of our Digital Single Market strategy, and WiFi4EU is another concrete step to make it a reality for everyone,” Gabriel said.
There will be three further calls for which municipalities that did not receive a voucher this time can apply. The second call will be launched at the beginning of 2019.
In total, about 8000 municipalities will be able to benefit from the scheme between now and 2020, the European Commission said.
The European Commission announced the winners of the first round in a 116-page document, listing the names of the municipalities neither by country, nor by alphabetical order, nor in any form of discernible logic. From this random list, The Sofia Globe extracted the names of the municipalities in Bulgaria (as listed by the EC in Cyrillic and Latin scripts), in the order in which they appear:
Братя Даскалови-Bratya Daskalovi
Вълчи дол-Valchi dol
Стамболово-Stambolovo
Антон-Anton
Чавдар-Chavdar
Лясковец-Lyaskovets
Панагюрище-Panagyurishte
Ветово-Vetovo
Попово-Popovo
Сандански-Sandanski
Каолиново-Kaolinovo
Струмяни-Strumyani
Сърница-Sarnitsa
Велико Търново-Veliko Tarnovo
Ботевград-Botevgrad
Сапарева баня-Sapareva banya
Гурково-Gurkovo
Гоце Делчев-Gotse Delchev
Завет-Zavet
Правец-Pravets
Мездра-Mezdra
Белене-Belene
Крумовград-Krumovgrad
Нови пазар-Novi pazar
Костинброд-Kostinbrod
Земен-Zemen
Смолян-Smolyan
Враца-Vratsa
Шабла-Shabla
Раковски-Rakovski
Перущица-Perushtitsa
Димово-Dimovo
Елин Пелин-Elin Pelin
Димитровград-Dimitrovgrad
Долна Митрополия-Dolna Mitropolia
Стамболийски-Stamboliyski
Ихтиман-Ihtiman
Велинград-Velingrad
Бяла Слатина-Byala Slatina
Айтос-Aytos
Пловдив-Plovdiv
Асеновград-Asenovgrad
Сатовча-Satovcha
Велики Преслав-Veliki Preslav
Върбица-Varbitsa
Ценово-Tsenovo
Шумен-Shumen
Мизия-Mizia
Павликени-Pavlikeni
Русе-Ruse
Перник-Pernik
Благоевград-Blagoevgrad
Аксаково-Aksakovo
Драгоман-Dragoman
Белово-Belovo
Лесичово-Lesichovo
Несебър-Nesebar
Хисаря-Hisarya
Пирдоп-Pirdop
Сливница-Slivnitsa
Момчилград-Momchilgrad
Гулянци-Gulyantsi
Банско-Bansko
Антоново-Antonovo
Раднево-Radnevo
Козлодуй-Kozloduy
Ардино-Ardino
Сливен-Sliven
Каспичан-Kaspichan
Варна-Varna
Генерал Тошево-General Toshevo
Монтана-Montana
Търговище-Targovishte
Долни Дъбник-Dolni Dabnik
Лом-Lom
Рудозем-Rudozem
Борово-Borovo
Марица-Maritsa
Севлиево-Sevlievo
Габрово-Gabrovo
Карнобат-Karnobat
Троян-Troyan
Елена-Elena
Кнежа-Knezha
Твърдица-Tvarditsa
Девин-Devin
Брезник-Breznik
Костенец-Kostenets
Златица-Zlatitsa
Стрелча-Strelcha
Минерални бани-Mineralni bani
Чипровци-Chiprovtsi
Алфатар-Alfatar
Садово-Sadovo
Рила-Rila
Опан-Opan
Каварна-Kavarna
Николаево-Nikolaevo
Две могили-Dve mogili
Левски-Levski
Ивайловград-Ivaylovgrad
Тутракан-Tutrakan
Руен-Ruen
Плевен-Pleven
Горна Малина-Gorna Malina
Тервел-Tervel
Априлци-Apriltsi
Сунгурларе-Sungurlare
Грамада-Gramada
Исперих-Isperih
Смядово-Smyadovo
Ружинци-Ruzhintsi