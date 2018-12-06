For the second time, heavy rain brings down fence at Bulgarian – Turkish border

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Part of the fence built by Bulgaria at the border with Turkey to stem illegal migration has fallen for a second time, brought down by heavy rain in the Malko Turnovo area, reports on December 6 said.

The controversial and highly costly fence project was begun in 2013 by the “Oresharski” government, in response to a significant increase in refugees fleeing war-torn Syria. The initial 30km of the project has been extended with the ambition of covering all of Bulgaria’s border with Turkey by the Borissov government.

In October 2017, it emerged that rain had carved huge holes under the fence, while photos emerged at the time of people using stepladders to climb over it.

Bulgarian media reported Bourgas regional governor Vulcho Cholakov as saying that the December 2018 collapse of the fence, about 12km from Malko Turnovo, was caused by heavy rain.

It was expected that the damage would be repaired in about a week.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments