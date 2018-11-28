Bulgaria issues ‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for six districts over snow, rain, wind

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s authorities issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for six districts on November 28 over strong wind and heavy rain and snowfalls.

The districts are Bourgas, where high winds were expected, and Dobrich, Razgrad, Shoumen, Turgovishte and Varna, where strong winds and wet and icy conditions prevailed.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather was issued for 17 districts: Blagoevgrad, Gabrovo, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Silistra, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa and Yambol.

The weather warnings were issued as temperatures dropped sharply after a few days of relatively mild weather for the season.

The rest of the country, including capital city Sofia, were “Code Green”, meaning no warning of dangerous weather. Like many parts of Bulgaria, Sofia awoke to steady snowfalls on the morning of November 28, with forecasts that they would ease in the second half of the day.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

