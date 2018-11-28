Bulgaria security council re-iterates call for Russia to free Ukrainian sailors

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet security council met on November 28 to discuss the heightened tensions between Moscow and Kyiv following the incident that saw the capture of several Ukrainian ships and their sailors, condemning Russia’s actions as unacceptable, a government statement said.

The council’s position said that it was “in the interests of everyone that the Russian Federation and Ukraine show restraint and overcome the tension with dialogue.”

“We call on Russian authorities to immediately release the captured vessels and their crew. We expect the Russian Federation to respect the freedom of movement through the Kerch Straits in accordance with the Russian side’s obligations under existing international laws,” the position said.

The council’s position comes a day after Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and President Roumen Radev, in a rare case of agreement, called on Russia to free the Ukrainian sailors captured at the weekend.

Earlier on November 27, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry advised the country’s citizens to “limit” planned trips to Ukraine, especially in areas where martial law has been declared.

The ministry also advised Bulgarian citizens resident in Ukraine or travelling to the country to register on the ministry’s website or at Bulgarian diplomatic offices, including information on their planned length of stay and providing an up-to-date telephone number.

(Bulgarian government building photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

