EC opens infringement proceedings against Bulgaria over security union

The European Commission said on November 22 that it opened infringement proceedings against 16 member states, Bulgaria among them, for failing to communicate the national measures taken to implement EU’s new rules on combatting terrorism.

Directive 2017/541 is a “crucial element of the EU’s fight against terrorism,” the Commission said, as it criminalises and sanctions terrorist-related offences, such as travelling abroad to commit a terrorist offence, returning to or travelling within the EU for such activities, training for terrorist purposes and the financing of terrorism.

It also makes special provisions for victims of terrorism making sure they have access to reliable information as well as professional and specialist support services, immediately after an attack and for as long as necessary.

EU member states had until September 8 to notify the Commission on the measures put in place in their national legislation to comply with the directive.

The letter of formal notice, sent by the EC on November 22, is the first step in infringement proceedings, and gives the member states two months to make the changes requested by the Commission. If they fail to do so, the EC can take the further step of sending a reason opinion, which precedes the final stage, a referral to the European Court of Justice.

