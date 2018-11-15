Governments of Bulgaria and Macedonia to hold joint meeting in early December 2018

Share this: Facebook

A joint meeting of the governments of Bulgaria and Macedonia will be held in early December 2018, it emerged on November 15 after talks in Sofia between Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and his counterpart from Skopje, Zoran Zaev.

Borissov and Zaev also will jointly open the section of Struma Motorway between Sandanski and Kresna.

Zaev told a briefing after the talks that Bulgaria and Macedonia were an example of the new reality in the Balkans, through the spirit of trust and friendship that had been created.

This was the result of the bilateral good-neighbourliness agreement between Bulgaria and Macedonia, he said.

The two governments were carrying out intensive work, both on the expansion of existing border posts and on establishing three new ones, while co-operation in trade, education, science and culture was ongoing, Zaev said.

After the Macedonian PM announced that Bulgarian monuments dating back decades were to be restored, Borissov said: “This is important, to show opponents who say to us that we have relinquished our history, that on the contrary, we have so much history that we may boast of it a lot”.

(Photo: vlada.mk)

