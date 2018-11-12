Statistics institute: Bulgaria’s exports dropped 1.5% y/y in January – September 2018

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s exports in January to September 2018 were 1.5 per cent less than in January to September 2017, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on November 12, citing preliminary figures.

In the first nine months of 2018, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria added up to 39.7 billion leva, while in September alone, the value was 4.7 billion leva, about 1.2 per cent less than in September 2017, the NSI said.

Imports into Bulgaria in January to September 2018 added up 46.1 billion leva, about 7.5 per cent more than in January to September 2017.

In September 2018, total imports increased by 9.5 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year and added up to 5 162.7 million leva.

(Photo: ephe drin/freeimages.com)

