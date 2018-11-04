Government in Skopje adopts draft constitutional amendments

Share this: Facebook

The government in Skopje has adopted the text of the draft-constitutional amendments arising from the Prespa Agreement.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev presented the draft amendments at a news conference following the November 2 government session, saying the four amendments are simple, have nothing disputable in them and in compliance with international standards, deserving of support by all MPs for the purpose of EU and Nato integration.

The first amendment refers to the replacement of word Republic of Macedonia with the Republic of North Macedonia in the constitution, except in Article 36, where it denotes a historic aspect.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo of Zaev: vlada.mk)

