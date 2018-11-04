Archaeological Museum to display ‘Rescued Treasures of Bulgaria’ exhibition

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition of artefacts saved by police from being smuggled out of the country, entitled “Rescued Treasures of Bulgaria” opens at the Archaeological Museum in Sofia on November 7 and continues until January 27 2019.

The exhibition has been organised by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences’ National Archaeological Institute together with the Interior Ministry and Culture Ministry, and with the co-operation of Sofia municipality.

The institute said that the aim of the exhibition is “not only to present impressive finds saved from smuggling as a result of successful police actions but also to address the extremely serious problem of systematic destruction of Bulgaria’s rich cultural and historical heritage and the need for effective action against this”.

The exhibition includes items from the Archaeological Institute and 18 museums in Bulgaria, from the eras of pre-history, antiquity and the Middle Ages.

The Archaeological Museum is at 2 Suborna Street in Sofia. It is open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 5pm.

